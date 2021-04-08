Area gymnasts find their balance before Midwest regionals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- High heights, top speed and fearless flips, competitive gymnastics isn't for everyone. But some of the best in Wisconsin train right in our backyard.

Level 9 gymnast Josie Dietrich said, "people think gymnastics is easy, and it's definitely not. Try just walking on four inches of space… We do that but four feet up, and nd then we do flips"

The Russell Gymnastics team is flying from one big competition to another. Just weeks ago they collected medals at state, and now they're on to the Midwest regionals.

Level 10 gymnast Abby Mitchell said, "state was really good for me, I did well at all mty skills but I knew there was a lot of things I could improve on. I just need to be able to put them all together. So thats what im hoping to do for regionals."

But in a year that was extraordinarily different for most, it's been rather ordinary for these athletes. For years, many gymnasts have chosen online school to focus on their training. This year was a lot of the same.

The only thing missing? The competition.

Many of the years gymnastic meets have been cancelled making the next one, that much more important and challenging.

"I get nervous sometimes, but then i wanna show that I can work hard and I want to do good for the people that are watching me," said level nine gymnast Arianna Ostrum.

The team takes regionals next weekend in Iowa. If their practice precedes them, they'll head on to the national championships.