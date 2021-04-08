‘Essential’ flights resume at Tirana Airport amid strike

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s infrastructure minister says “essential” flights have resumed at the country’s only international airport following a strike of air traffic controllers. Belinda Balluku on Thursday said that humanitarian, emergency, health, diplomatic, state and military flights have resumed, while commercial flights will start Friday morning. She did not explain whether traffic controllers have resumed work or if officials have hired foreign ones to replace them. Prosecutors have questioned about two dozen air traffic controllers for abuse of post following their strike demanding a pay rise that blocked the airport. Albania’s government sent troops and police a day earlier to clear strikers out of the flight control tower and their offices.