Africa CDC says vaccine passports ‘inappropriate’ for now

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday described COVID-19 vaccine passports as “inappropriate” while poor countries lag behind others in acquiring shots. Dr. John Nkengasong told a briefing that the Africa CDC position is that any imposition of a vaccination passport will create huge inequities and will further exacerbate them. He said Africa’s 54 countries are already in a situation where they don’t have adequate vaccines and it will be extremely unfortunate if countries impose a travel requirement of immunization certificates. Vaccine passports are documents that show that travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus.