Wisconsin reports 727 COVID-19 cases

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Wisconsin is adding 727 COVID-19 cases, along with 4,421 new negative test results, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The new report brings the total of confirmed cases in Wisconsin throughout the pandemic to 581,797. Of those, DHS considers 7,715 as still being active, which is around 1.3% of confirmed cases.

DHS is also adding another five deaths from the virus, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 6,653.

DHS also reported 25 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 275 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 34 from the day prior.

Of those, 75 are in the ICU, up 11 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,195,625 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 34.1 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 21.1 percent of the state has complete the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.