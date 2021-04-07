US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for retaking Taiwan, the island democracy that’s widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war. Adm. Philip Davidson is the most senior U.S. military commander in the Asia-Pacific region and recently told Congress the risks of conflict over Taiwan are “going up.” Davidson says it could happen in the next six years. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Wednesday the threat from China is increasing. Wu says the Chinese military has been conducting “combat-type” exercises closer to the island. Chinese officials have scoffed at Davidson’s Taiwan comments.