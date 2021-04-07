Taiwan foreign minister says China sending ‘mixed signals’

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says China’s attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending “mixed signals” to the island’s residents. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be won over peacefully or by force. Joseph Wu noted China flew 10 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday and deployed an aircraft carrier group for exercises near Taiwan. Those actions occurred even as Beijing expressed regret over a train crash in Taiwan last week that left 50 people dead. Wu said the mixed-signals approach would be ultimately “self-defeating.”