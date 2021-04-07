Summoning seniors: Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — The Biden administration and allies in the states are combating vaccine hesitancy among older Americans, one person at a time. The vaccination rate for this top-priority group is reaching a plateau even as virus supplies have dramatically expanded. Federal officials say about 76% of Americans aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. But the rate of new vaccinations among the group has slowed in recent week. It’s a growing source of concern, not only because of the potential for preventable deaths and serious illness among seniors, but also for what it could portend for the broader population.