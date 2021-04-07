Special Weather Statement issued April 7 at 10:05PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 958 PM CDT, an area of scattered thunderstorms was approaching

the Fox Valley and Manitowoc county from the south. The activity was

moving north at 30 mph, and may be near…

Central Lake Winnebago and St Anna around 1005 PM CDT.

Chilton around 1015 PM CDT.

Northern Lake Winnebago around 1020 PM CDT.

High Cliff State Park around 1025 PM CDT.

Brillion around 1030 PM CDT.

Darboy around 1035 PM CDT.

Kimberly around 1040 PM CDT.

Kaukauna and Little Chute around 1045 PM CDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.