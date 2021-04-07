SPASH’s Sydney Hoff is swimming into record books, and onto the next level

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- When it comes to Sydney Hoff, chlorine and Speedo was the only option.

Swimming in the Y's club since age five, she has spent more than half of her life under water. While she's always loved the waves, it's the competition that keeps her afloat.

"Swimming is the only sport i've ever done. I started with my dad when i was six months old, and i just never stopped," Hoff said.

Due to the pandemic, school has been partially online, and Hoff has used the unique schedule to her advantage.

"A lot of the times I wake up at 4:45 and go to practice, then straight to school then evening practice till 5:30 before going home and do my homework and eat dinner," Hoff said.

The routine has required it's sacrifices. Even though they live between the same walls, Sydney hardly ever gets to see her family. So, she keeps small reminder to keep her head above water.

"I keep these notes in my car saying 100-breast, and I always had the record in my head knowing that i wanted to break it this year."

Yesterday she competed in her final high school state meet. Finishing second in the 100-yard breaststroke, and breaking SPASH's school record.

Despite competing at state on Tuesday, she was back in the pool Wednesday morning before heading to nationals Wednesday night.

Hoff said, "I think that just like waking up and knowing that I wanted it bad enough is what kept me motivated to keep doing it."

Hoff will take her strokes of success to the next level, swimming collegiately next year at Illinois State University.



