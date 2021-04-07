Son of slain jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The son of a slain Texas jeweler has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting he hired someone to kill his father. Twenty two-year-old Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing Wednesday. The Austin American-Statesman reports his attorneys in a statement said he accepts full responsibility for his role in his father’s death. Detectives discovered Shaughnessy would receive $2 million in the event of his parents’ death. Shaughnessy’s family members said in a statement that they were unsatisfied with the plea agreement.