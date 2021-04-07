Senior Sendoff: Orion Boe – D.C. Everest

For this Senior Sendoff, we're turning the spotlight to Orion Boe of D.C. Everest.

Orion is a two-sport athlete for the Evergreens, competing in both football and wrestling.

During his senior season on the gridiron Orion took the field as a full back. He rushed 25 times for 104 yards and 3 scores.

Defensively he led the team in tackles at linebacker with 60 and was second on the team in sacks with 3.

Those linebacking skills translated pretty well over to the wrestling mat, as evidenced by Boe capping off a stellar wrestling season by placing 4th at state at 220 pounds in division one.