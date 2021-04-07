Senior Sendoff: Kyle Brewster – Edgar

For this senior sendoff, we've got a four sport athlete from Edgar coming your way, Kyle Brewster.

Brewster has been a huge factor for the Wildcats in football, basketball, baseball and track. So far he's knocked out two of those in his final year at Edgar.

In football Brewster was the teams leading rusher with 1063 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was also the second leading receiver with 187 yards and 6 scores.

Over in basketball it was more of the same story, a lot of offense. He was second on the team in points per game with 14.2 per outing and helped lead Edgar to a berth in the state championship game.