Senior Sendoff: Amahra Matthai – SPASH

6:46 pm

Kicking off Senior Sendoff this year is SPASH volleyball senior Amahra Matthai.

Matthai has been a huge leader and contributor to the SPASH Panthers this year helping guide them to the top regional seed in the upcoming alternate season volleyball state tournament.

Amahra is a force to deal with in the middle dishing out the offense and stone walling anything that comes her way defensively. She's a player that not only the team looks up to, But her coach as well.

"She is just energy, she is a fantastic leader," said her coach Molly Williams. "She is my other captain that was voted and a unanimous captain vote. She has that go getter mindset."

"She's been pushing me I've been reading a lot more coaching books," Williams continued. We have a lot of those personal conversations to of that mental training pieces. Like all the other five, I'm going to miss her dearly and just that leadership she has really shown."

Alex Stewart

