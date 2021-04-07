Senior Sendoff: Amahra Matthai – SPASH

Kicking off Senior Sendoff this year is SPASH volleyball senior Amahra Matthai.

Matthai has been a huge leader and contributor to the SPASH Panthers this year helping guide them to the top regional seed in the upcoming alternate season volleyball state tournament.

Amahra is a force to deal with in the middle dishing out the offense and stone walling anything that comes her way defensively. She's a player that not only the team looks up to, But her coach as well.

"She is just energy, she is a fantastic leader," said her coach Molly Williams. "She is my other captain that was voted and a unanimous captain vote. She has that go getter mindset."

"She's been pushing me I've been reading a lot more coaching books," Williams continued. We have a lot of those personal conversations to of that mental training pieces. Like all the other five, I'm going to miss her dearly and just that leadership she has really shown."