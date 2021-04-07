Rights groups say Pakistan PM blames women’s dress for rape

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani rights groups are criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan after he claimed in an online show that wearing the veil will protect women from sexual assault and not lead men into temptation. Khan made the comments on Sunday in a live tele-chat dubbed “Prime Minister On Call With You” and streamed by state-owned Pakistan Television in which he answers questions from the public. Khan was a cricket star with a reputation of a womanizer before he turned to politics and became a devoutly religious. His comments caused an uproar among rights groups, which say such misogynistic remarks shame women and excuse rapists.