Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Vandalism

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage Co. Crime Stoppers is searching for vandals that broke into a cell phone tower.

Workers went to the site on Co. Road F on March 23, and found the gate cut as well as the building door wide open.

It's unknown when the vandals broke in, it may have taken place during the winter months.

"It is unknown if they stole anything but they left behind about $500 in damage," Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas says.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.