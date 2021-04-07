Pence launches group as Trump officials line up new roles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has launched a new advocacy group as he and other Trump administration officials look to boost their post-White House plans. Pence’s group, Advancing American Freedom, will serve as a counterpoint to President Joe Biden’s agenda — as well as a potential springboard for Pence’s own presidential campaign. It’s one of several groups launched in recent weeks by former Trump aides who are hoping to capitalize on the former president’s continued popularity with the Republican base. They include former senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who has created a new legal group that aims to be an American Civil Liberties Union for conservatives.