Palestinian leader ‘in good health’ ahead of election

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian president has received a clean bill of health ahead of the anticipated Palestinian elections next month, according to his office. The 85-year-old Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany earlier this week for medical examinations and will return to the West Bank on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Wednesday. Abbas’s office said he was “in good health.” Abbas has called for parliamentary elections on May 22 and a presidential election on July 31, but it remains unclear whether the votes will take place.