Marsy’s Law: One year later

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- It's been one year since voters in Wisconsin voted in favor of Marsy's Law.

The law gives additional rights to victims, and those rights will be enforced in court. Those that were opposed to it argued that it takes away rights from the accused.

A woman who was beaten, kidnapped and left for dead by her ex-husband says her legal battle led her to fight for the rights, and victims now having them is a blessing.

"To have that actual voice in the court room is huge, it's a monumental thing for victims all over the state and I applaud everyone who voted for it," said Teri Jendusa-Nicolai.

In last April's election, 75% voted in favor of the law and all 72 counties in the Badger state voted in favor.