Kim says North Korea facing its ‘worst-ever situation’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the worst-ever situation as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. During Tuesday’s speech, Kim also criticized the party’s grassroots units for unspecified shortcomings. The economic setbacks have left Kim with nothing to show for his ambitious diplomacy with President Donald Trump, which collapsed over disagreements in lifting sanctions for the North’s denuclearization steps.