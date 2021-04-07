India reaffirms pledge to Paris accord in meeting with Kerry

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister has assured U.S. climate envoy John Kerry that New Delhi is committed to meeting its pledges under the 2015 Paris climate change agreement and is on track to meet them. A statement by India’s External Affairs Ministry says that Kerry promised U.S. support for India’s climate plans by helping the country with affordable access to green technologies and financing. Kerry is visiting the United Arab Emirates, India and Bangladesh before President Joe Biden holds a virtual summit on climate change later this month. Modi said cooperation between India and the U.S., particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies, would have a positive impact on other countries.