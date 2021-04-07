Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

HONG KONG (AP) — Three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized rally in 2019 that led to violence between police and participants. Lai is already being held in custody on other charges related to his outspoken opposition to China’s crackdown on civil liberties in the territory. Former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan told reporters that, despite their guilty pleas, the three didn’t believe they had done anything wrong and that “history will absolve us.” The governments in Beijing and Hong Kong have been pursuing criminal cases against political opponents and civil rights activists in Hong Kong in a crackdown that followed the 2019 protests.