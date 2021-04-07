Holocaust survivors harness social media to spread knowledge

BERLIN (AP) — Alarmed by the rise of online anti-Semitism in the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with studies indicating younger generations lack even basic knowledge of the Nazi genocide, Holocaust survivors are taking to social media to share their experience of how hate speech paved the way for mass murder. With short video messages recounting their stories, survivors taking part in the #ItStartedWithWords campaign, launched Wednesday, hope to educate people about how the Nazis embarked upon an insidious campaign for years to dehumanize and marginalize Jews — well before death camps like Auschwitz, Treblinka and Sobibor were established to carry out murder on an industrial scale.