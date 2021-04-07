Hank Azaria reprises Jim Brockmire character in new podcast

NEW YORK (AP) — A part of Hank Azaria wasn’t really ready to let go of foul-mouthed baseball announcer Jim Brockmire, a character he affectionately calls a “debauched freak.” So less than a year after the last episode of the off-beat TV series “Brockmire” aired on the IFC channel, comes “The Jim Brockmire Podcast.” It promises a recapturing of the character’s zany roots. The half-hour podcast will feature guests from sports and entertainment, including Joe Buck, Don Cheadle, Steve Cohen, Colin Cowherd, Rich Eisen, Jemele Hill, Dan Patrick, Ben Stiller and Joy Taylor. The first guest is Charles Barkley on Wednesday’s debut.