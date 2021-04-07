Ex-Northeastern track coach charged with nude photo scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former track and field coach at Boston’s Northeastern University has been charged with using bogus social media accounts to try to trick female student-athletes into sending him nude photos of themselves. Twenty-eight-year-old Steve Waithe was arrested Wednesday in Chicago and is charged in Boston federal court with cybserstalking and wire fraud. Authorities say additional victims were the target of a separate scheme to get women to send photos of him via email under the guise of athlete research or body development. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday to determine whether he should remain detained. His lawyer declined to comment to The Associated Press.