Ex-California man charged with $14M boiler room scam

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California man is charged with running a “boiler room” scheme that bilked more than 100 investors out of $14 million. The Orange County district attorney’s office says Ronald Shane Flynn was indicted Wednesday on 15 counts of wire fraud. Authorities say he used high-pressure salespeople to solicit investments in a supposed streaming media company. But the indictment and a federal civil lawsuit say Flynn never paid dividends and used most of the money to run the sales “boiler room” and finance a luxury lifestyle.