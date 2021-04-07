UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have recommended that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. Wednesday’s recommendation came as regulators both in the U.K. and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. The European Medicines Agency did say it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots. The vaccine is critical to global immunization campaigns and a pillar of the U.N.-backed program aimed at getting vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries.