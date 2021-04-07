DOT road construction projects getting underway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Now that the warmer weather is here, road construction projects are underway.

The Department of Transportation plans to spend around $78 million on road projects in north central Wisconsin this year.

They're hoping to fix pavement on roads after the freeze and thaw this winter, as well as culvert replacements and bridge rehabilitation.

Drivers can expect to see some delays due to these projects, so officials are asking everyone to be patient and drive carefully.

"When you see the orange barrels, you see the orange signs, slow down, pay attention, put down your device. Just be aware of your surroundings," said Jed Peters, Project development chief engineer for the North Central branch of the DOT.

While some construction projects are already underway, Peters says more are expected to begin on Monday.