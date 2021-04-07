Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

BANGKOK (AP) — A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued. Officials said the 46-year-old monk entered the cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate. While the monk was inside, heavy rain from a summer thunderstorm raised water levels inside the cave significantly, blocking the entrance and stranding the monk on high ground inside. Divers were able to free him on Wednesday. The incident and its successful resolution recalled the 2018 ordeal of the members of the “Wild Boars” soccer team, who were trapped for more than two weeks inside a cave in Chiang Rai province before being rescued.