China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has warned Washington not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. He warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to a potential Olympics boycott. He says a “politicization of sports” would damage athletes and the Olympic charter. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, due to start in February 2022. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the White House is not looking at a boycott of the 2022 Olympics.