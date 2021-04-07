Jordan king doubles down on sedition claims against brother

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan’s king has addressed the public feud with his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, portraying it as an attempted “sedition” that caused him shock, anger and pain. Wednesday’s statement, carried by Jordan TV, marked the first time King Abdullah II referred to the unprecedented rift in the royal family which erupted over the weekend. Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, was placed under a form of house arrest and accused of being part of a plot to destabilize the kingdom. The palace has said the dispute is being resolved inside the family, but major challenges loom for the Western-allied monarchy long seen as a lynchpin of regional stability.