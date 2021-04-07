Alabama revises voter form with religious oath, lawsuit ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An atheist group is ending a federal lawsuit since the state of Alabama has revised voter registration forms that include a religious oath. Court documents show the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the secretary of state’s office asked a court Wednesday to dismiss the case. The atheist organization had sued over Alabama’s voter registration form, which has an oath that includes the words “so help me God.” The foundation argued that the wording violates the rights of atheists. A new statement has been added that allows registrants to opt out of the religious oath.