A paper cowboy rides out his quarantine in Australian hotel

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — By Day 3 of being confined to his Brisbane hotel room for quarantine, David Marriott was getting bored. He’d watched a few seasons of “The Sopranos” and his eyes were getting tired from reading. Then his lunch arrived in a brown paper bowl and he thought “Aha. That’s a hat waiting to happen.” The paper cowboy was born. Using the good quality paper bags his food was delivered in each day, Marriott, an art director on TV commercials, began fashioning an outfit. Next came a horse called Russell and a creative world that becomes more intricate by the day. Marriott flew over from Australia for his dad’s funeral. Like other Australians returning home, he was required to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks.