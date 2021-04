WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Work is scheduled for WI-29 on Marathon County this week.

Starting Wednesday, April 7 through Friday, April 9 crews will be repairing slope erosion on the westbound WI-29 bridge that goes over 28th avenue in Wausau.

The left lane will be closed form 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.