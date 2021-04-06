Wausau School District referendums: question one passes, question two does not

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A second set of referendums in six months has resulted in one question passing and one failing to pass.

The last referendum failed in November, and school leaders made some changes before heading back to the ballot.

This time around, the first question involves $4 million for maintenance, pupil services and other recurring educational program expenses.

The second question involves over $148 million in bonds for improving security and building additions at Horace Mann, John Muir, West High School and Grant, among others.

Superintendent Keith Hilts said the biggest changes they made this time around were not closing schools, as well as making the questions more digestible and easy to understand.

"We put out several small mailers, we put things out on social media, more digestible sized bits, and we got really good feedback on it," he said.

The school district will now focus on the next stages of planning for the updates involved in question 1.