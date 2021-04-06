Ukraine says 24 soldiers killed in country’s east this year

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says his country’s armed forces this year have lost 24 soldiers in the east, where tensions have escalated in recent weeks. The conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine erupted shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the fighting. In Tuesday’s call with Canadian Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pointed to his country’s mounting losses from cease-fire violations in the east and stressed the need to increase international pressure on Russia to prevent further escalation.