EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Top European Union officials say they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on its part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties. The two EU officials met with Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday after the Turkish leader took conciliatory steps toward the EU and European leaders agreed to increase trade and improve cooperation with Turkey on migration.