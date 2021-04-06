Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 9:27PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 925 PM CDT, scattered thunderstorms were over much of Lincoln
and langlade counties, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Very heavy rain, pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be
possible with some of the storms.
Locations impacted include…
Antigo, Merrill, Tomahawk, Harrison, White Lake, Parrish, Big Smokey
Falls, Pearson, Dutch Corners and Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.