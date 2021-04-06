Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 6:48AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Clintonville, or 18 miles northeast of Waupaca, moving

east at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and heavy rain will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Clintonville, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Belle Plaine,

Marion, Bear Creek, Navarino, Nichols, Big Falls and Buckbee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.