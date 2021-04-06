Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 6:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Marshfield, or 22 miles southwest of Wausau,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Marathon

County, including the following locations… Edgar, Rozellville,

Stratford, March Rapids, Marathon City, Poniatowski, Athens, Rib

Falls and Fenwood.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.