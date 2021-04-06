Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 6:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 6:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of Marshfield, or 22 miles southwest of Wausau,
moving northeast at 15 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Marathon
County, including the following locations… Edgar, Rozellville,
Stratford, March Rapids, Marathon City, Poniatowski, Athens, Rib
Falls and Fenwood.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.