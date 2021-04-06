Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 5:33PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 531 PM CDT, thunderstorms were over central and east central

Wisconsin, mostly south of a line from Merrill to Antigo to

Wittenberg to near Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

the strongest storms.

Locations impacted include…

Shawano, Antigo, Pulaski, Gillett, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls,

Dutch Corners, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Gardner Dam Scout Camp

and Veterans Memorial County Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.