Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 5:33PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 5:33PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 531 PM CDT, thunderstorms were over central and east central
Wisconsin, mostly south of a line from Merrill to Antigo to
Wittenberg to near Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
the strongest storms.
Locations impacted include…
Shawano, Antigo, Pulaski, Gillett, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls,
Dutch Corners, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Gardner Dam Scout Camp
and Veterans Memorial County Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.