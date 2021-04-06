Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 3:48AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Neopit to near Bevent to 7 miles east of

Lake Wazeecha. Movement was east at 40 mph. The strongest storms

were just south of Plover and to the northeast of Bevent.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Shawano, Waupaca, Clintonville, Whiting, Gillett,

Wittenberg, Amherst, Embarrass and Big Smokey Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.