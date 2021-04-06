Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 3:48AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 3:48AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Neopit to near Bevent to 7 miles east of
Lake Wazeecha. Movement was east at 40 mph. The strongest storms
were just south of Plover and to the northeast of Bevent.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Stevens Point, Shawano, Waupaca, Clintonville, Whiting, Gillett,
Wittenberg, Amherst, Embarrass and Big Smokey Falls.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.