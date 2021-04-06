Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 2:20AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 217 AM CDT, radar indicated the leading edge of thunderstorms was

located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Owen to 7 miles

southwest of Greenwood to 6 miles south of Black River Falls.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

These storms will be near…

Greenwood around 225 AM CDT.

Loyal around 235 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Highway 73 And 98,

The Black River Correctional Center, Atwood, Tioga, I 94 Exit 98,

Potters Flowage, Perry Creek Recreation Area, Lynn, North Branch and

Eidsvold.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.