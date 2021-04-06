Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 12:28AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1228 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Veterans Memorial County Park, or 10 miles north of Antigo, moving

east at 30 mph.

Up to half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible

with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Woodlawn, Pearson, Veterans Memorial County Park, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout

Reservation, Neva, Freeman, Bryant, Summit Lake, Kempster and Ormsby.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.