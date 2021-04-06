Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 10:43PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1042 PM CDT, thunderstorms with very heavy rain, gusty winds and

small hail were over much of Langlade county, moving northeast at 20

mph.

Locations impacted include…

Antigo, White Lake, Veterans Memorial County Park, Langlade, Polar,

Neva, Freeman, Bryant, Boot Lake Campground and Kempster.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.