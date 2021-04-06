Special Weather Statement issued April 6 at 10:43PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 1042 PM CDT, thunderstorms with very heavy rain, gusty winds and
small hail were over much of Langlade county, moving northeast at 20
mph.
Locations impacted include…
Antigo, White Lake, Veterans Memorial County Park, Langlade, Polar,
Neva, Freeman, Bryant, Boot Lake Campground and Kempster.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.