Spain prepares vaccine rollout surge as supplies gather pace

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says a steep rise in vaccine deliveries over coming months will allow the country to inoculate 70% of its adult population against COVID-19 by the end of August. That’s some 33 million people. He said Tuesday that Spain expects to receive 87 million doses by September, including 38 million between April-June. That’s 3.5 times more than in January-March, when vaccine deliveries across Europe undershot expectations. To help the rollout pick up speed, some cities are opening mass vaccination centers. “We are at the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Sánchez said, though such hopes have risen before in Europe only to be dashed by unforeseen problems with vaccine production.