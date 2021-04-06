Showers becoming more persistent late in the week

Warm Spring weather continues for today but this will gradually change through the rest of the week. In addition to the slow cool-down, rain chances will stick with us.

Today: Warm again with a few breaks of sun developing. A chance of scattered showers or isolated storms toward evening.

High: 72 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. The highest chance of more widespread and heavier rain in the Northwoods.

Low: 53 Wind: East around 10

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of scattered showers and few rumbles of thunder at times.

High: 66 Wind: East-Southeast 10-18

Today will start out a little cloudy and then a few breaks of sun will develop. The sun at times along with a southwest breeze will keep temperatures well above normal for this time of year. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s in the central and southern parts of the area. A northeast wind developing in the far north (north of Highway 70) will keep temps a bit cooler, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Much of the day will be dry, then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could develop late in the afternoon, but more likely into the evening. The highest chance of widespread and heavier rain overnight will be in the Northwoods.

The storm system responsible for the rain chance late today is still well out to the west. It will slowly move into Wisconsin tomorrow and remain around the area through Saturday. This means off-and-on showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. The more persistent showers will likely be on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, there will be some longer periods of dry weather in between the showers and storm chances.

Temps will cool down further through the late week period. Highs on Wednesday will still be well above normal – in the mid to upper 60s. On Thursday the mercury should reach the low to mid 60s. Friday will feel a little more like the season with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday could be the coolest day with highs in the mid 50s. As of now, Sunday is looking dry with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1936 - A tornado outbreak in the Deep South resulted in a total of 446 deaths and eighteen million dollars damage. It was a "Tale of Two Cities". During the evening of the 5th a tornado hit Tupelo MS killing 216 persons, injuring 700 others, and causing three million dollars damage. The next morning the paths of two tornadoes met about 8:30 AM and cut a swath four blocks wide through Gainesville GA killing 203 persons, injuring 934, and causing thirteen million dollars damage. Eight to ten feet of debris filled the streets following the storm. At least 70 persons died in the Cooper Pants Factory, the greatest tornado toll of record for a single building. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)