Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 6 at 3:52AM CDT until April 6 at 4:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 6 at 3:52AM CDT until April 6 at 4:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…
Central Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Western Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 445 AM CDT.
* At 351 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whiting, or 9
miles south of Stevens Point, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Whiting, Amherst, Chain O’
Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Plover, Stockton and
Hortonville.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your
vehicle through flooded roadways.