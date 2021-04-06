Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 6 at 3:52AM CDT until April 6 at 4:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Central Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Western Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 445 AM CDT.

* At 351 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whiting, or 9

miles south of Stevens Point, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Whiting, Amherst, Chain O’

Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Plover, Stockton and

Hortonville.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your

vehicle through flooded roadways.