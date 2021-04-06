Russian FM in Pakistan, Afghan talks to dominate agenda

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has arrived in Pakistan for a two-day visit. It’s expected to focus on efforts to bring peace to neighboring Afghanistan. The visit Tuesday comes as a May 1 deadline for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan under a deal Washington brokered a year ago with the Taliban seems increasingly unlikely. The U.S. has accelerated efforts to get a peace deal for Afghanistan but is also seeking a three- to six-month extension on the troop withdrawal deadline. Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.