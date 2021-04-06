Peralta pitches 5 innings as Brewers blank Cubs 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched five sharp innings, Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 to stop a three-game slide. Peralta struck out eight and walked four. Kris Bryant doubled in the fourth for Chicago’s only hit of the game. Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay, sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center. Daniel Vogelbach walked with one out and Christian Yelich singled ahead of Shaw’s first homer of the season.