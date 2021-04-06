Orthodox Jewish couple alleges NYC housing discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — An Orthodox Jewish couple has sued two New York City agencies that oversee affordable housing lotteries, saying they faced religious discrimination when their family of eight was rejected. The Manhattan federal court lawsuit was filed Tuesday. Chaim Katz and Chana Katz maintain they faced discrimination from two city-supervised affordable housing lotteries. Their lawyer says they were told they had “too many members” in their family for affordable housing. The lawsuit said they have a sincerely held religious belief that having many children is both an obligation and blessing from God. A city spokesperson said the city was committed to a fair housing lottery system and was reviewing details of the case.